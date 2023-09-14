Register
Police are giving Rugby vandal chance to turn himself him before they share CCTV picture

“If he does not contact us and if we cannot identify him internally then we will have to consider sharing his image publicly”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Police are giving a Rugby vandal who has been daubing obscene graffiti throughout the town the chance to hand himself in.

The vandalism has been appearing in the town in recent days.

The culprit has been captured on CCTV by Rugby Borough Council and police are now in the process of identifying him so appropriate action can be taken.

The 'artist' is being the chance to give himself up.The 'artist' is being the chance to give himself up.
A spokesman said: “In the meantime - if the slim, white male with long black hair and a beard would like to save us and himself some time he would be very welcome to come in and chat with us voluntarily. He can arrange this by calling us on 101.

“If he does not contact us and if we cannot identify him internally then we will have to consider sharing his image publicly.”