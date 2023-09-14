Police are giving Rugby vandal chance to turn himself him before they share CCTV picture

“If he does not contact us and if we cannot identify him internally then we will have to consider sharing his image publicly”

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are giving a Rugby vandal who has been daubing obscene graffiti throughout the town the chance to hand himself in.

The vandalism has been appearing in the town in recent days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The culprit has been captured on CCTV by Rugby Borough Council and police are now in the process of identifying him so appropriate action can be taken.

The 'artist' is being the chance to give himself up.

A spokesman said: “In the meantime - if the slim, white male with long black hair and a beard would like to save us and himself some time he would be very welcome to come in and chat with us voluntarily. He can arrange this by calling us on 101.