Police are warning Rugby people to be on guard from banking scammers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are warning people to be extra vigilant after a number of people have reported a banking scam in Rugby.
The fraudulent banking scam involves people impersonating police officers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman said: “We have received reports of a number of calls in the Rugby area today (Tuesday), where members of the public have been called by someone purporting to be from Rugby Police Station asking for their bank details.
“Please note the police or your bank will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your personal details, including your PIN number, password or account details; ask you to transfer money into another account for fraud reasons; ask you to withdraw cash and hand to someone for safe keeping; send someone to your home to collect cash, bank cards, account details or PIN numbers.
“If you receive a call from someone out of the blue claiming to be from the police and asking for your banking details and/or money, please hang up the phone and report it. Do not give out any personal information to the caller.”