Police carry out speed checks on roads in North Leamington at residents' request

Warwickshire police have carried out speed checks on roads in North Leamington.

Leamington Police have posted on their Facebook page to say: “PCs Tyler, Matthews and Johnson from our response team based in Greys Mallory carried out speed enforcement yesterday, Sunday March 2, on Lime Avenue and Cubbington Road in North Leamington.

"Here they checked multiple vehicles with one road user receiving words of advice for their speed.

"While residents and partners continue to address these as local priorities these locations amongst others will continue to be monitored by our officers. #yousaywedid”