Register
BREAKING
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care

Police catch Audi driver wanted by UK Border Force on motorway near Rugby with no insurance or licence

Police arrest driver and seize vehicle after incident on Friday
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police stopped an Audi on the motorway near Rugby and caught the driver on the road illegally.

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) seized the Audi A3 that was travelling on the M6.

The driver had no insurance and no driving licence.

The driver was also wanted by UK Border Force on suspicion of entering the country Illegally.

Police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle after the incident on Friday.