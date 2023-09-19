Police catch Audi driver wanted by UK Border Force on motorway near Rugby with no insurance or licence

Police arrest driver and seize vehicle after incident on Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police stopped an Audi on the motorway near Rugby and caught the driver on the road illegally.

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) seized the Audi A3 that was travelling on the M6.

The driver had no insurance and no driving licence.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was also wanted by UK Border Force on suspicion of entering the country Illegally.