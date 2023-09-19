Police catch Audi driver wanted by UK Border Force on motorway near Rugby with no insurance or licence
Police arrest driver and seize vehicle after incident on Friday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police stopped an Audi on the motorway near Rugby and caught the driver on the road illegally.
Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) seized the Audi A3 that was travelling on the M6.
The driver had no insurance and no driving licence.
The driver was also wanted by UK Border Force on suspicion of entering the country Illegally.
Police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle after the incident on Friday.