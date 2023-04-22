Register
Police catch man who thought he could multitask while driving a van in Rugby

Police spot uninsured driver on his mobile phone

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:43 BST

The man behind the wheel of this van thought he would try and multitask while driving in Rugby.

Police saw the driver using his mobile phone on the A426 Leicester Road.

They also quickly identified he was also not insured.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for both offences.

If you witness a driver on their phone, telephone 101 describe the incident in as much detail as possible; car make, registration number and description of the driver.