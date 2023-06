Two men and two women were promptly arrested and remain in custody

Police caught up with supermarket thieves who target a Rugby store yesterday (Wednesday).

They had reportedly swept the shelves of pregnancy tests, nicotine replacement therapies and Gillette razors.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found the goods locked in the boot.

Two men and two women were promptly arrested and remain in custody.

They said: “Either they had a big night planned or - more likely - these items had been selected because of their high value-to-weight ratio.