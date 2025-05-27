Police caught occupants of car doing 'laughing gas' near Rugby

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 27th May 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 11:34 BST

Police stopped this Vauxhall Astra after the occupants were seen using laughing gas near Rugby.

The driver was stopped by the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) at Tollbar Island.

A spokesman said: “The occupants of the vehicle had been seen doing balloons earlier in the evening in the Rugby area.

“The vehicle had no insurance, MOT expired on 14th May and the vehicle had no tax since May 2023.”

The driver, an 18 year old female, also had no driving licence.

The driver was reported for the driving offences and the vehicle seized.

