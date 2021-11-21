Police chase from Rugby and through Princethorpe led to drugs and dangerous driving arrest

Police have arrested a driver and a passenger of a vehicle on suspicion of class A drugs possession following a pursuit through Rugby and Princethorpe.

On Wednesday morning (November 17) officers from Rugby attempted to stop a Lexus IS220 on Oliver Street in Rugby.

The driver failed to stop and made off out of the town on the A4071 towards the A45.

Image courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.

Officers from the Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit took over the pursuit on the A423 in Princethorpe.

They stung the vehicle and brought it to a stop just before Tollbar Island on the A45.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

The Lexus was cloned and being driven on false number plates.

In the vehicle the officers found a quantity of white powder suspected to be cocaine.

The driver was further arrested on suspicion of class A drugs possession.

The front passenger was also arrested on suspicion of class A drugs possession.

The Vehicle was seized.

The driver has since been charged with the driving offences.