Police close road after three vehicle collision near Coventry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have closed a road near Coventry after a serious collision this morning (Sunday, February 2).
The incident took place at 6am and involved three vehicles on the A45 at the junction with the A452.
Birmingham Road has been closed off between Meriden and Stonebridge Island in the direction of Birmingham to Coventry. It is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.