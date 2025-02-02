Police close road after three vehicle collision near Coventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have closed a road near Coventry after a serious collision this morning (Sunday, February 2).

The incident took place at 6am and involved three vehicles on the A45 at the junction with the A452.

Birmingham Road has been closed off between Meriden and Stonebridge Island in the direction of Birmingham to Coventry. It is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.