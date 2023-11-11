Police continue to appeal for help to find Warwick man who has been missing for eight months

Stefan Watkins, 47, has been missing from his home in the town since April 15.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police are continuing to appeal for help to find a Warwick man who has been missing for eight months.

Stefan Watkins, 47, has been missing from his home in the town since Saturday April 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal, which can be viewed here https://shorturl.at/dwxRZ was put out on the Channel TV show Vanished: The Search for Britain's Missing on Wednesday.

Stefan Watkins. Image provided by Warwickshire Police.

He has a three-year-old son Aston and partner Jordana Marshall who are both desperate to have him return home safely.

Jordana said: “The energy he brought to the house was the best.

"He was the best person and for that to not be here is hard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Having Aston, his first born, was a miracle and it was just really hard to explain to him that daddy is not here and, with Christmas approaching, and Stefan not being here it just makes things a lot more difficult.”

Stefan was last seen walking towards Warwick train station on Wednesday, April 5 but has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes, a bald head and a beard.

When he was last seen he is thought to have been wearing a black fleece jacket, light blue jeans, grey Adidas trainers and a black flat cap.

He has connections to both Warwick and Coventry.