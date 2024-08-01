Police grow concerned for welfare of missing man who was last seen in Stockton and Southam
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are searching for a man who was last seen in the Southam and Stockton area.
Concerns are growing for the welfare of Ciaran, who is 5 foot 11, with short brown hair.
Police believe he may be wearing a blue T-shirt, with black shorts and a grey backpack.
If you see him, or if you know of his whereabouts, call 999 straight away, citing incident 158 of 1 August.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.