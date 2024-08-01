Police grow concerned for welfare of missing man who was last seen in Stockton and Southam

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Aug 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 17:24 BST
Police are searching for a man who was last seen in the Southam and Stockton area.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Ciaran, who is 5 foot 11, with short brown hair.

Police believe he may be wearing a blue T-shirt, with black shorts and a grey backpack.

If you see him, or if you know of his whereabouts, call 999 straight away, citing incident 158 of 1 August.

