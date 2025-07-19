Police in Leamington catch motorists and E-scooter riders on road illegally as part of Op Spotlight
Multiple vehicles were stopped and PNC checks completed with vehicles ranging from driving issues, no insurance and excess speed.
They were all dealt with appropriately.
A spokesman for Leamington Police said: “We’re pleased to say most drivers were not in the spotlight and adhering to road traffic regulations apart from two E-scooter riders who have had their scooters seized for no insurance.
"We understand that buying an E-scooter can be tempting, especially as you can get them from many popular retailers. However, the current law is clear, you can buy one but it is illegal to use a privately owned E-scooter in any public space including roads, pavements, parks, town centres or canal towpaths for example.
“The only place an e-scooter can be used is on private land.”