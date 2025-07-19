Police in Leamington catch motorists and E-scooter riders on road illegally as part of Op Spotlight

Police in Leamington caught illegal motorists and E-scooter riders as part of Op Spotlight last night (Friday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple vehicles were stopped and PNC checks completed with vehicles ranging from driving issues, no insurance and excess speed.

They were all dealt with appropriately.

A spokesman for Leamington Police said: “We’re pleased to say most drivers were not in the spotlight and adhering to road traffic regulations apart from two E-scooter riders who have had their scooters seized for no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police seized the E-scooters.

"We understand that buying an E-scooter can be tempting, especially as you can get them from many popular retailers. However, the current law is clear, you can buy one but it is illegal to use a privately owned E-scooter in any public space including roads, pavements, parks, town centres or canal towpaths for example.

“The only place an e-scooter can be used is on private land.”