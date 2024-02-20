Register
Police investigate discovery of man's skeleton in Rugby

“We are working hard to identify the body and the circumstances of this sad death”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 17:25 GMT
Skeletal human remains have been discovered on a Rugby road.

Police say the remains, found in Kilsby Lane, belong to an adult male.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “Following investigation which required the closure of Kilsby Lane, road and support from an archaeologist and anthropologist, human remains believed to be of an adult male have been located and removed from the site.

“They are now the subject of further analysis and investigation, which will take some time.

“We are working hard to identify the body and the circumstances of this sad death. We want to be able to inform the family before releasing any further information.

“We appreciate the impact on local residents of Kilsby Lane being closed and will ensure it’s reopened as soon as possible.

“We will update further as the investigation progresses and when it’s appropriate.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting incident 185 of 17 February: - online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

