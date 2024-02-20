Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skeletal human remains have been discovered on a Rugby road.

Police say the remains, found in Kilsby Lane, belong to an adult male.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “Following investigation which required the closure of Kilsby Lane, road and support from an archaeologist and anthropologist, human remains believed to be of an adult male have been located and removed from the site.

Police say the remains, found in Kilsby Lane, belong to an adult male.

“They are now the subject of further analysis and investigation, which will take some time.

“We are working hard to identify the body and the circumstances of this sad death. We want to be able to inform the family before releasing any further information.

“We appreciate the impact on local residents of Kilsby Lane being closed and will ensure it’s reopened as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will update further as the investigation progresses and when it’s appropriate.”