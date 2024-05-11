Police investigating three burglaries in Cawston and Rugby have made two arrests

Arrests have been made.

Police investigating three burglaries and three attempted burglaries at houses in Cawston and Rugby have made two arrests.

The offences all occurred in the early hours of April 20.

During two of the break ins – in Great Orme Close and Francis Drive – offenders fled after being disturbed by the occupants.

Detective Sergeant Sean Whittaker from Rugby Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team said: “These offences have understandably been extremely distressing for the victims, especially with those who came face to face with the burglars.

"They have also caused a great deal of concern in the local area.

“Having carried out a number of enquiries, including looking a CCTV, we have identified two suspects who have been interviewed and are now helping with our enquiries.