Police investigation finds that cycle trail work in Leamington has not harmed animals

Work on a section of the trail at Newbold Comyn had been temporarily suspended while the investigation took place.

Aerial view of the cycle trails, which are currently being built at Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Image courtesy of Warwick District Council.

A police investigation has found that no wildlife has been harmed by work on a section of new cycle trails being built at Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

Warwick District Council and its contractors are now working with regulatory authorities to update the plans.

Plans for the cycle trails at Newbold Comyn

Councillor Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “We promptly reported our concerns to the police and thank them for their considered response. Wildlife by its nature is ‘wild’; often moving location to take advantage of changing environments, so I’m pleased to see that the protection measures have worked, with the police confirming that no harm has been caused.

"Our officers and contractors will continue to operate to the highest ecological standards, to maintain the necessary balance between the needs of humans and nature, so all can safely enjoy our beautiful, shared green spaces.

“Plans will be updated to take account of these changing circumstances, based on the advice of the ecologists and the regulatory bodies supporting the project.

"I’m confident that a suitable solution can be found.”

In the meantime, work on most of the trails continues as planned but Cllr Day has warned cyclists not to try to use the trails until safety checks are completed and they are officially opened.

