Police issue fresh appeal to help find Rugby man Charlie McMorran
He is 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued a fresh appeal to help trace wanted Rugby man Charlie McMorran.
Officers would like to speak to him as they believe he may have information about a criminal damage incident that took place in Rugby in October.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is aged 26, 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build.
Anyone who has seen McMorran or knows where he might be is asked to contact the force on 01926 415000; or crimestoppers-uk.org 0800 555111.