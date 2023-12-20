He is 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a fresh appeal to help trace wanted Rugby man Charlie McMorran.

Officers would like to speak to him as they believe he may have information about a criminal damage incident that took place in Rugby in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is aged 26, 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build.