Police launch fresh appeal for missing Leamington sailor who vanished off coast of Plymouth

Missing sailor Guy Nelson (L) and his boat named Swallow (R). Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police / SWNS.

Police have launched a fresh appeal for missing Leamington sailor who vanished off the coast of Plymouth in his boat.

Guy Nelson was last known to be sailing near Drake's Island on September 8.

The 57-year-old was last spotted on CCTV in St Dominick in Cornwall just three days earlier on September 5.

It is thought the sailor set off on a tour of the Cornish and Devon coasts in his boat, called Swallow, from Plymouth.

Guy is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Devon and Cornwall Police described said the sailor often wears glasses, a black t-shirt and jeans.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "We continue to be concerned for the welfare of 57-year-old Guy Nelson and are issuing a more recent picture of him.

"Guy, from Leamington, was last known to be in or around the Drake’s Island area of Plymouth on Monday 8 September.

"Guy had been sailing around Cornwall and Devon on his boat named Swallow and it is believed it was Guy’s intention to sail from Plymouth along the coast, but he has not been heard from since.

"He had previously been in St Dominick in Cornwall, where the new picture was taken on Friday 5 September.

"Guy has no known links to Devon and Cornwall other than sailing in the area."

Police are asking anyone who has seen Guy or knows or his whereabouts to call 999, quoting log 852.