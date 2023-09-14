Police launch witness appeal after young woman dies in West Haddon road collision

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a witnesses appeal after a young woman died in a road traffic collision in West Haddon.

The collision took place in Watford Road just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It involved a black FIAT 500 and a white VW Tiguan SE travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sadly, the driver of the FIAT, a young woman from Corby, died at the scene. The front seat passenger in the Tiguan sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.