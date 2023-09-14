Police launch witness appeal after young woman dies in West Haddon road collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched a witnesses appeal after a young woman died in a road traffic collision in West Haddon.
The collision took place in Watford Road just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 12.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It involved a black FIAT 500 and a white VW Tiguan SE travelling in the opposite direction.
Sadly, the driver of the FIAT, a young woman from Corby, died at the scene. The front seat passenger in the Tiguan sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000568350 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.