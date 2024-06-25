Police lucky to seize oil drenched car on M6 before it caught fire
Police stopped and seized this illegal car on the M6 last night (Monday, June 24).
The Nissan driver was pulled over and police discovered he had no licence or insurance.
A police spokesman said: “More worryingly the engine oil was on the outside of the engine.
“This one is a lesson in doing your vehicle checks, this could have easily ended up on fire.”
The vehicle was seized, PG9 (Prohibition Notice) issued and the driver has been reported to court.