Police stopped and seized this illegal car on the M6 last night (Monday, June 24).

The Nissan driver was pulled over and police discovered he had no licence or insurance.

A police spokesman said: “More worryingly the engine oil was on the outside of the engine.

“This one is a lesson in doing your vehicle checks, this could have easily ended up on fire.”