Police praise quick-thinking helpers who rushed to give CPR to man in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:35 BST
People rushed to provide emergency care to a man who is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest in the town centre yesterday morning (Sunday).

Rugby Police want to thank members of the public who stepped forward to provide CPR to a male.

Paramedics arrived and were able to stabilise his condition and take him to hospital to be given further care.

