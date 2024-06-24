Police praise quick-thinking helpers who rushed to give CPR to man in Rugby
People rushed to provide emergency care to a man who is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest in the town centre yesterday morning (Sunday).
Paramedics arrived and were able to stabilise his condition and take him to hospital to be given further care.
