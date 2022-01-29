Police put out appeal to find missing Warwick man who they are "becoming increasingly concerned about"

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for help to find Liam Heffernan from Warwick.

Liam, 34, was reported missing yesterday (Friday January 28).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as white, of average build, with brown facial hair and may have been dressed in a navy blue North Face tracksuit with gold writing and blue Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Liam Heffernan.

Officers and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are encouraging anyone with information of his whereabouts to get in touch.