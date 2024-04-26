Police reveal identity of human remains discovered on country lane in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have revealed the identity of a man whose human remains were discovered on a country lane in Rugby.

Officers have now formally identified the individual as being Richard Keszeg, 39, from Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have worked with European law enforcement to find and inform his next of kin in Hungary, who have now been contacted.

Richard Keszeg.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “On 17 February this year, human remains were discovered on Kilsby Lane in Rugby.

“The cause of death has not been established following a forensic postmortem. Further enquiries are ongoing.

“The last known sighting of Richard was on 26 January 2023 in Hillmorton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to liaise with the coroners office, and would ask anyone with information about Richard to contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 185 of 17 February 2024.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”