Police reveal identity of human remains discovered on country lane in Rugby
Police have revealed the identity of a man whose human remains were discovered on a country lane in Rugby.
Officers have now formally identified the individual as being Richard Keszeg, 39, from Rugby.
Police have worked with European law enforcement to find and inform his next of kin in Hungary, who have now been contacted.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “On 17 February this year, human remains were discovered on Kilsby Lane in Rugby.
“The cause of death has not been established following a forensic postmortem. Further enquiries are ongoing.
“The last known sighting of Richard was on 26 January 2023 in Hillmorton.
“We are continuing to liaise with the coroners office, and would ask anyone with information about Richard to contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 185 of 17 February 2024.
“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”
Contact the police online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.