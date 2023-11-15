Register
Police seize a number of items from two suspected shoplifters in Rugby

“With Christmas fast approaching it’s probably a good time to remind people that if an offer appears too good to be true it probably is, and you should ask yourself if the goods you are being offered are stolen”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Police seized a number of items from two suspected shoplifters in Rugby yesterday (Tuesday).

If you are offered goods at a discount price and you suspect they are stolen, report it to the police.

A police spokesman said: “If you buy stolen goods, you are part of the problem.

Some the items police recovered.Some the items police recovered.
" It is a crime we all end up paying for through higher prices at the tills. It is also an offence to knowingly be in possession of stolen goods and we will look to put offenders before the courts.

"So why not be part of the solution this Christmas? If you suspect stolen goods are being offered for sale, then report it to us.

"If we all work together to reduce the demand for stolen goods, then shoplifting becomes less profitable and less worth the risk for criminals.”