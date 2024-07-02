Police seize another car being driven on the roads of Rugby with no insurance
Police stopped this car after it hurried out a petrol station in Rugby on Friday night.
Checks revealed the driver of the vehicle had no insurance.
A police spokesman said: “Sadly for them, this meant they had a long walk home and we seized the car. A little plea from us to you: make sure your vehicles are always insured otherwise this might be you next time!"
