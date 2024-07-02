Police seize another car being driven on the roads of Rugby with no insurance

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police stopped this car after it hurried out a petrol station in Rugby on Friday night.

Checks revealed the driver of the vehicle had no insurance.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly for them, this meant they had a long walk home and we seized the car. A little plea from us to you: make sure your vehicles are always insured otherwise this might be you next time!"

Have you got a story or photograph for the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected]