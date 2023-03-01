Police seize cocaine, MDMA, amphetamines and cannabis after spotting suspected drug deals in Rugby

Police made arrests after spotting suspicious behaviour

Three arrests made.

Two Rugby men have been charged with drug supply offences following a series of arrests.

Officers from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID arrested the men on Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wojciech Stromski, 44, was arrested in Charlotte Street, after officers spotted a suspected drug deal. They seized amphetamines and a search of his house led to the seizure of more drugs.

Stromski was charged with possession of MDMA, amphetamines and cannabis with intent to supply. He was also charged with further counts of possession of MDMA, amphetamines and cannabis with intent to supply as part of a separate investigation.

Stromski appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley Burroughs, 28, of Bilton Road, was arrested yesterday in Addison Road, Rugby after officers spotted a suspected drug. He was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He was also charged with a further count of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply as part of a separate investigation.

Burroughs appeared at Coventry Crown Court today where he was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 29.

Ian Powell, 49, Vernon’s Lane, Nuneaton was arrested after officers spotted a suspected drug deal. Officers seized class A drugs and he was later charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Advertisement

Advertisement