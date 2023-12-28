Police seize drugs, metal baseball bat and Samurai sword in drink and drug drive crackdown in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 20 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over the last six days as part of Warwickshire Police’s Christmas drink/drug drive operation.

On Friday morning, a member of the public reported seeing a car with its hazard lights on swerving across lanes on the M40.

Officers stopped the car and a 29-year-old man from Kidderminster was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis. He was later bailed until March while enquiries continue.

Police have been catching drink and drug drivers.

On Friday evening, officers reported seeing a car being driven at speed with no headlights on. They stopped the car and arrested a 25-year-old man from Nuneaton on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis. He was later bailed until March while enquiries continue.

A 37-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested and later charged with drink driving after officers stopped a car in Wycliffe Way, Nuneaton on Friday evening. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 9 February.

On Friday night officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a street sign in Oxford Street, Rugby. They identified a suspect – a 60-year-old man from Rugby – and arrested him at his home. He was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 9 February.

Officers responded to a report of a collision in Windmill Hill Road, Cubbington in the early hours of Saturday. They arrested a 27-year-old man from Radaway, and he was later charged with drink driving. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.

On Friday evening, officers responded to a report of several collisions in Nuneaton. They located the suspect – a 26-year-old man from Nuneaton – at a house in Orchard Street and arrested him. While at the property they seized a Samurai sword and cannabis.

The man was later charged with drink driving, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, failing to stop after an accident and using a vehicle without a valid test certificate. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 9 February.

A 38-year-old man from Coventry was arrested after officers responded to a report of a car mounting a curb in Beverley Road, Leamington on Saturday evening. He was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 9 February.

A 26-year-old man from Broom was arrested and later charged with drink driving after a car collided with a hedge in Evesham Road, Alcester on Saturday night. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, officers stopped a car in London Road, Coventry after reporting seeing the driver on his mobile phone. A 23-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested and later charged with drink driving. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 9 February.

Officers stopped a car in Vicarage Street, Nuneaton in the early hours of Christmas Eve after reporting seeing it being driven erratically. A 31-year-old man from Coventry was arrested and later charged with drink driving. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.

A 34-year-old man from Smethwick was arrested following a report of a car colliding with a pedestrian in Warwick Street, Leamington. He was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.

On Christmas Eve evening, officers started to follow a car they suspected of speeding in Warwick. They reported observing it swerving across the road and brought it to a stop in Coten End. A 40-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested and later charged with drink driving, failing to provide a specimen, and driving without a licence. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.

A 26-year-old man from Bishops Itchington was arrested after officers found him asleep in his car with the engine running at a petrol station on the A444 in Nuneaton in the early hours of Christmas day.

Officers reported he was barely able to communicate or answer simple questions. They seized white powder suspected to be class A drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of class A drugs and was later bailed until March while enquiries continue.

In the early hours of Christmas morning officers stopped a car on the A46 near Coventry after reporting seeing it swerving on the carriageway. A 30-year-old woman from London was arrested and later charged with drink driving and driving without insurance. She will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.

A man was arrested and later charged with drink driving after officers stopped a car in Trentham Road, Nuneaton in the early hours of Boxing Day. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.

Officers arrested a man from Coventry after stopping a car on the A45 in Ryton in the early hours of Wednesday. He was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.

Officers stopped a van in Smorrall Lane, Bedworth after spotting a suspected drug deal yesterday afternoon. They seized cannabis, a metal baseball bat, and a large amount of cash. Suspect was also reported to have failed a road-side drug test, showing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

