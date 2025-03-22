Police seize Game of Thrones-style crossbow in Leamington

Police in Leamington have seized a Game of Thrones-style crossbow.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have now issued a warning to people to report any suspicious looking items.

A spokesman for Leamington Police said: “One less crossbow on the streets of Leamington! Not exactly medieval times, so no need for surprise archery.

“Remember, if you see anything suspicious whether it’s a dodgy deal or someone looking like they’re auditioning for Game of Thrones, report it to us.”