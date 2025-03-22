Police seize Game of Thrones-style crossbow in Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 14:49 BST

Police in Leamington have seized a Game of Thrones-style crossbow.

They have now issued a warning to people to report any suspicious looking items.

A spokesman for Leamington Police said: “One less crossbow on the streets of Leamington! Not exactly medieval times, so no need for surprise archery.

“Remember, if you see anything suspicious whether it’s a dodgy deal or someone looking like they’re auditioning for Game of Thrones, report it to us.”

