Police seize Game of Thrones-style crossbow in Leamington
Police in Leamington have seized a Game of Thrones-style crossbow.
They have now issued a warning to people to report any suspicious looking items.
A spokesman for Leamington Police said: “One less crossbow on the streets of Leamington! Not exactly medieval times, so no need for surprise archery.
“Remember, if you see anything suspicious whether it’s a dodgy deal or someone looking like they’re auditioning for Game of Thrones, report it to us.”