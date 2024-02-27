Police seize unroadworthy vehicle in Rugby after tip off from residents
Police have seized an unroadworthy vehicle from a Rugby street after a tip off from residents.
They were told about the car, in Frederick Street, via reports to the police’s platform Warwickshire Connected.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Following reports of an abandoned, unroadworthy vehicle on Frederick Street, officers from the Town West team have been out and seized this vehicle this evening (Monday, February 26).
"If you want to stay in the loop regarding local issues and events within your local area, please sign up to Warwickshire Connected