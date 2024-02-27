Police seize unroadworthy vehicle in Rugby after tip off from residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have seized an unroadworthy vehicle from a Rugby street after a tip off from residents.

They were told about the car, in Frederick Street, via reports to the police’s platform Warwickshire Connected.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Following reports of an abandoned, unroadworthy vehicle on Frederick Street, officers from the Town West team have been out and seized this vehicle this evening (Monday, February 26).