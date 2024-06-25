Police speak to pupils spotted jumping off bridge in Warwick park to celebrate GCSEs
The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the incident on its Facebook page today (Tuesday June 25) to spread the word about safety.
Uniformed officers were patrolling St Nicholas Park this afternoon to offer reassurance and advice around bike security and protection, following recent thefts.
While they were there, they received report of youngsters celebrating completing their GCSEs by jumping off the bridge and in to the river.
"Appropriate advice was given around open water safety and the risks around jumping off bridges,” said the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team.
“Although we encourage everyone to have a good time, we wish this to be done so in a safe manner.
“You may see an increased officer presence around the area so please feel free to stop and engage with us.”