Police stop and seize five vehicles in Warwickshire for document offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized these five vehicles while on patrol in Warwickshire over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mazda was stopped just off Tollbar Island. The driver had no insurance and only held a provisional licence.

Police stopped the driver of the Skoda on the A444 Nuneaton. The driver had no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Citroen van and Ford Focus were stopped on the A45 near Brandon Lane. Both drivers had no nsurance.

The VW Jetta was stopped just off the A46 northbound. The driver had No MOT or Tax.

The drivers were reported roadside.