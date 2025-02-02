Police stop and seize five vehicles in Warwickshire for document offences
Police have seized these five vehicles while on patrol in Warwickshire over the weekend.
The Mazda was stopped just off Tollbar Island. The driver had no insurance and only held a provisional licence.
Police stopped the driver of the Skoda on the A444 Nuneaton. The driver had no insurance.
The Citroen van and Ford Focus were stopped on the A45 near Brandon Lane. Both drivers had no nsurance.
The VW Jetta was stopped just off the A46 northbound. The driver had No MOT or Tax.
The drivers were reported roadside.