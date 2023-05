Police recently stopped and seized two vehicles in the Rugby borough for document offences.

The Ford Fiesta was stopped near Churchover and the driver was found to have no insurance, no tax and no MOT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver was a provisional licence holder. The driver was reported to court for the offences.

One of the vehicles seized.

They also stopped a Vauxhall Antara in Hillmorton Road, Rugby. The driver had no Insurance cover in place. The driver was also reported for the offence.