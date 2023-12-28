Register
BREAKING

Police stop speeding Rugby motorcyclist and seize bike with excessivley loud exhaust

Rider had no insurance, tax or MOT
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:17 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 09:17 GMT
Police stopped a speeding Rugby motorcyclist and seized the bike.

They spotted the bike being driven along Oliver Street in Rugby.

A spokesman said: “The bike was being driven at speed with an excessively loud exhaust and the right indicator was stuck on.

“Checks confirmed the rider had no insurance, tax or MOT.”

Police pulled over the vehicle in Izod Road. The driver was then reported for the offences and the vehicle seized.