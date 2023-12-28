Police stop speeding Rugby motorcyclist and seize bike with excessivley loud exhaust

Rider had no insurance, tax or MOT

Police stopped a speeding Rugby motorcyclist and seized the bike.

They spotted the bike being driven along Oliver Street in Rugby.

A spokesman said: “The bike was being driven at speed with an excessively loud exhaust and the right indicator was stuck on.

“Checks confirmed the rider had no insurance, tax or MOT.”