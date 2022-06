The OPU Warwickshire branch of Warwickshire Police found the cat in the road. Photo National World

Police are trying to track down the owner of a cat after it was found run over on a busy carriageway near Warwick.

The OPU Warwickshire team, which is part of Warwickshire Police, said they were attending the A46 southbound where a black and white cat was found.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had sadly been found run over in the road.