Police update: Teenager spent time with man before alleged rape in Rugby park
Police have issued an update after a teenager reported being raped in Rugby last week.
As previously reported, the incident occurred some time between 9pm on Wednesday, April 3 and 12.50am on Thursday, April 4.
Detective Inspector Owen Fell from Warwickshire Police said: “This was an extremely distressing incident that has understandably caused concern in the local community.
“While the actual attack is reported to have occurred in Caldecott Park, our enquiries have shown that the victim and suspect met elsewhere earlier in the evening and spent time together in the town centre prior to going to the park.
“A 20-year-old man from Coventry, arrested in connection with the incident, has been bailed while enquiries continue.
“He has conditions in place ordering him to stay out of Rugby to protect the victim and any other young people.
“I’d like to thank everyone who responded to our earlier witness appeal. The results have been very beneficial to the investigation, members of the public have come forward and provided us with valuable information. I continue to appeal to anyone with information they have not yet passed to police to contact us.
“I’d like to reassure local residents the investigation is being progressed diligently by officers who are specialists in the investigation of serious sexual offences.”
Chief Inspector Jim Rankin, local policing commander for the Rugby district, said: “This incident has understandably caused concern locally, especially amongst people who regularly go to Caldecott Park.
"I would like to reassure local people that there is no reason to believe there are any ongoing risks for the users of the park and we continue to work with Rugby Borough Council to ensure it is a safe place for our community to enjoy.”
Anyone with information can contact police by going to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../tell-us-something.../ or call 101 quoting incident 314 of 3 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
