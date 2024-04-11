Police update: Teenager spent time with man before alleged rape in Rugby park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an update after a teenager reported being raped in Rugby last week.

As previously reported, the incident occurred some time between 9pm on Wednesday, April 3 and 12.50am on Thursday, April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Owen Fell from Warwickshire Police said: “This was an extremely distressing incident that has understandably caused concern in the local community.

Police have issued an update.

“While the actual attack is reported to have occurred in Caldecott Park, our enquiries have shown that the victim and suspect met elsewhere earlier in the evening and spent time together in the town centre prior to going to the park.

“A 20-year-old man from Coventry, arrested in connection with the incident, has been bailed while enquiries continue.

“He has conditions in place ordering him to stay out of Rugby to protect the victim and any other young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank everyone who responded to our earlier witness appeal. The results have been very beneficial to the investigation, members of the public have come forward and provided us with valuable information. I continue to appeal to anyone with information they have not yet passed to police to contact us.

“I’d like to reassure local residents the investigation is being progressed diligently by officers who are specialists in the investigation of serious sexual offences.”

Chief Inspector Jim Rankin, local policing commander for the Rugby district, said: “This incident has understandably caused concern locally, especially amongst people who regularly go to Caldecott Park.

"I would like to reassure local people that there is no reason to believe there are any ongoing risks for the users of the park and we continue to work with Rugby Borough Council to ensure it is a safe place for our community to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police by going to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../tell-us-something.../ or call 101 quoting incident 314 of 3 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.