Police use tracking device to discover BMW stolen from Rugby in locked garage
Police used a tracking device and discovered a BMW stolen from Rugby in a locked garage.
The BMW X5 was stolen last month.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit, said: “Following an onboard tracker activation the vehicle was found in a locked garage in the Foleshill area of Coventry.
"Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify an offender.”