Police use tracking device to discover BMW stolen from Rugby in locked garage

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:05 BST
Police used a tracking device and discovered a BMW stolen from Rugby in a locked garage.

The BMW X5 was stolen last month.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit, said: “Following an onboard tracker activation the vehicle was found in a locked garage in the Foleshill area of Coventry.

"Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify an offender.”

