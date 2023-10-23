Police want to hear from witnesses who saw young boy involved in Rugby road traffic collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a young boy was involved in a road traffic collision in Rugby.
They want to hear from two members of the public who gave reassurance to the boy following the incident this morning (Monday, October 23) on the A4071 relief road near to the cement works.
It happened just after 8am.
The boy only sustained minor injuries after the reported road traffic collision but was taken to hospital soon afterwards for a check-up.
Following this, a man on a push bike and a man in another car reportedly stopped to ensure the child was alright. Police believe they may have seen the incident take place, and we would like to record their witness testimony.
The driver involved with the collision has already provided their details to the police.
If you know who these two individuals are, or if you have any information or dashcam footage relating to this incident, please contact Warwickshire Police incident 47 of October 23. Submit a report online at warwickshire.police.uk/report Call 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.