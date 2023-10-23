Police want to hear from witnesses who saw young boy involved in Rugby road traffic collision

The incident is reported to have taken place on the A4071 relief road near to the cement works

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young boy was involved in a road traffic collision in Rugby.

They want to hear from two members of the public who gave reassurance to the boy following the incident this morning (Monday, October 23) on the A4071 relief road near to the cement works.

It happened just after 8am.

The accident happened near Rugby Cement. Google Street View.

The boy only sustained minor injuries after the reported road traffic collision but was taken to hospital soon afterwards for a check-up.

Following this, a man on a push bike and a man in another car reportedly stopped to ensure the child was alright. Police believe they may have seen the incident take place, and we would like to record their witness testimony.

The driver involved with the collision has already provided their details to the police.