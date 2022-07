Issued: HCB, Corporate Communications

Poilice are appealing for information to help locate a Leamington man who may have links to Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police officers would like to speak to 37-year-old Paul Tarver in connection with a criminal damage and stalking incident. He may have information which could assist with enquiries.

Paul is white, of a medium build, with short hair.