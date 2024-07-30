Police want to speak to man in connection with report of serious assault in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police want to speak to a man in connection with a report of a serious assault in Rugby.

At around 1.40am this morning (Tuesday), a suspect is believed to have entered a property in Chesnut Field and committed a violent assault.

When police were called the suspect fled, and officers now believe 29-year-old Amandeep Kang may have information that is key to the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information as to Kang’s whereabouts – or anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in Chesnut Field in the early hours of this morning, is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing crime reference 23/32199/24.