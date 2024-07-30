Police want to speak to man in connection with report of serious assault in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:29 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 17:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police want to speak to a man in connection with a report of a serious assault in Rugby.

At around 1.40am this morning (Tuesday), a suspect is believed to have entered a property in Chesnut Field and committed a violent assault.

When police were called the suspect fled, and officers now believe 29-year-old Amandeep Kang may have information that is key to the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information as to Kang’s whereabouts – or anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in Chesnut Field in the early hours of this morning, is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing crime reference 23/32199/24.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/