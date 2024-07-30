Police want to speak to man in connection with report of serious assault in Rugby
At around 1.40am this morning (Tuesday), a suspect is believed to have entered a property in Chesnut Field and committed a violent assault.
When police were called the suspect fled, and officers now believe 29-year-old Amandeep Kang may have information that is key to the investigation.
Anyone with information as to Kang’s whereabouts – or anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in Chesnut Field in the early hours of this morning, is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing crime reference 23/32199/24.
Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/