Police want witnesses to attack where man was repeatedly punched in head in Rugby town centre

Published 18th Oct 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 13:45 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault where a man was repeatedly punched in the head in Rugby town centre.

The incident took place at around 11.40pm on Saturday, August 3, in Market Place.

Following the assault, a 50-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

There were several witnesses in the area, and in particular police would like to talk to the two men pictured in relation to this incident.

Police believe these witnesses could help them. Do you know them?

If you recognise either of these men, or witnessed this assault taking place, contact us citing Incident 405 of 3 August: Report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org The investigating officer is DC 2611 Dolman

