Police warn motorists to avoid Princethorpe road after five HGVs stuck

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:35 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:49 GMT
Police are warning motorists to avoid Fosse Way near Princethorpe this morning (Monday).

Five HGVs are stuck causing delays for other road-users.

