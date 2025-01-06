Police warn motorists to avoid Princethorpe road after five HGVs stuck
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are warning motorists to avoid Fosse Way near Princethorpe this morning (Monday).
Five HGVs are stuck causing delays for other road-users.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.