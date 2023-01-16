Ford Fiesta taken from School Street

The theft of the Ford Fiesta occurred sometime between 6pm and 9.55pm on Saturday

Police are appealing for witnesses after a keyless theft of a car from outside a home in Rugby at the weekend.

The theft of the Ford Fiesta took place in School Street, between 6pm and 9.55pm on Saturday.

Keyless car theft occurs when a device is used to fool the car into thinking its own remote key fob is close by; this unlocks the car allows the ignition to be started.

Detective Inspector Wayne Reynolds from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “Tackling vehicle crime is a priority for the force at the moment and we have seen recent successes with a number of significant arrests and a prolific offender being jailed.

“It is important the public play their part in helping us to deter offenders. The best way to stop yourself falling victim to keyless car theft is by investing in a faraday pouch to keep your key in. These block the transmission and prevent thieves from stealing your car. They only cost a few pounds and could save you a lot of money and hassle.

“We also ask people to be alert to anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles and report any concerns to police immediately on 999.”

Rugby Police Station always has officers ready to respond to emergencies and specialist traffic officers are constantly patrolling the county in high-powered pursuit cars, ready to intercept any stolen car.