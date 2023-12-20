Register
Police warning not to approach man with Rugby links wanted on recall to prison

If you see him call 999
A man with links to Rugby is wanted on recall to prison.

Police want to find Frankie Maughan and want the public to ring 999 if they see him.

He is described as being stocky and about 6’2” in height.

Frankie Maughan.
A police spokesman said: “If you see Maughan, do not engage with him and call the police on 999.”

The officer in charge is PC 0035 Gardner.

