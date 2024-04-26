Police working 'flat out' to gather evidence after string of homes burgled in Cawston

“They used crude tools to force the locks on doors”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 17:03 BST
Police say they are working ‘flat out’ with their investigations after a series of burglaries in the Cawston area.

The intruders used crude tools to force the locks on doors of several properties between 1.20am and 4.30am last Saturday (April 20).

A police spokesman said: “On at least one occasion that night they fled with nothing after being shouted at by a startled homeowner.

Police are appealing for help with their investigations. Picture: Google Street View
Police are appealing for help with their investigations. Picture: Google Street View

“We are working flat out to gather evidence and to identify these suspects and we would really appreciate it if you could send us any CCTV or doorbell camera footage you might have of a small group behaving suspiciously in the Cawston area that night.”

They may have walked through: Gold Avenue, Calvestone Road, Turchil Road, Blyth Close, Planter Close, Clement Way, Brudenell Close, Alicia Close, Creswell Place, Whitefriars Drive, Oatland Drive, Armour Cout, Great Orme Close, Berrybanks, Lawford Lane, Bilton Lane, Mulberry Road.

Submit footage to https://warwickshire.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/rugbycawston200424?