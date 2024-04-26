Police working 'flat out' to gather evidence after string of homes burgled in Cawston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they are working ‘flat out’ with their investigations after a series of burglaries in the Cawston area.

The intruders used crude tools to force the locks on doors of several properties between 1.20am and 4.30am last Saturday (April 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “On at least one occasion that night they fled with nothing after being shouted at by a startled homeowner.

Police are appealing for help with their investigations. Picture: Google Street View

“We are working flat out to gather evidence and to identify these suspects and we would really appreciate it if you could send us any CCTV or doorbell camera footage you might have of a small group behaving suspiciously in the Cawston area that night.”

They may have walked through: Gold Avenue, Calvestone Road, Turchil Road, Blyth Close, Planter Close, Clement Way, Brudenell Close, Alicia Close, Creswell Place, Whitefriars Drive, Oatland Drive, Armour Cout, Great Orme Close, Berrybanks, Lawford Lane, Bilton Lane, Mulberry Road.