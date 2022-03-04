Polish Centre in Leamington needs help to load lorries to take humanitarian items tomorrow to victims of war in Ukraine

Organisers of the Polish Centre in Leamington's appeal for humanitarian items to be sent to war victims in Ukraine now need help to load lorries tomorrow morning.

They need people to come along to the site in High Street at 9am tomorrow (Saturday February 5) to help out.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre has had an "overwhelming" amount of donations to the appeal which it launched just at the start of the week, which will fill 40 pallets to be sent to Ukraine.

The Polish Centre in Leamington has served as a drop-off point for people to donate humanitarian items for victims of war in Ukraine. Organisers have said they have been "overwhelmed" with the response.

And it has also received more than £8,000 in donations to the cause.

The organisers will now keep in contact with the charities, which are helping the aid effort and will appeal for specific items which are needed in a couple of weeks' time.

Stas Librowski, from the centre, said: the response from the people of Leamington has been quite overwhelming and yesterday we have been inundated with donations.

“It has been an amazing.”

Staff at Morrisons in Leamington filled a trolley with items to be donated to the appeal.

Supermarkets in Leamington have donated to the collection.

Resident Heidi collected the items from the stores, which included Morrions in Leamington.

Staff at the store filled a trolley of goods for the collection.