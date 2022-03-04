Polish Centre in Leamington needs help to load lorries to take humanitarian items tomorrow to victims of war in Ukraine

The organisers of the collection at the site in High Street have been overwhelmed by the response with a huge amount of items and more than £8,000 being donated to the cause

By Oliver Williams
Friday, 4th March 2022, 7:30 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 7:32 pm

Organisers of the Polish Centre in Leamington's appeal for humanitarian items to be sent to war victims in Ukraine now need help to load lorries tomorrow morning.

They need people to come along to the site in High Street at 9am tomorrow (Saturday February 5) to help out.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The centre has had an "overwhelming" amount of donations to the appeal which it launched just at the start of the week, which will fill 40 pallets to be sent to Ukraine.

The Polish Centre in Leamington has served as a drop-off point for people to donate humanitarian items for victims of war in Ukraine. Organisers have said they have been "overwhelmed" with the response.

And it has also received more than £8,000 in donations to the cause.

The organisers will now keep in contact with the charities, which are helping the aid effort and will appeal for specific items which are needed in a couple of weeks' time.

Stas Librowski, from the centre, said: the response from the people of Leamington has been quite overwhelming and yesterday we have been inundated with donations.

“It has been an amazing.”

Staff at Morrisons in Leamington filled a trolley with items to be donated to the appeal.

Supermarkets in Leamington have donated to the collection.

Resident Heidi collected the items from the stores, which included Morrions in Leamington.

Staff at the store filled a trolley of goods for the collection.

To keep up to date with the Polish Centre's ongoing support for people in Ukraine follow The Polish Centre Royal Leamington Spa on Facebook.#

LeamingtonUkraineOrganisers