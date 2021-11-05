Pop stars McFly will be coming to Warwick as part of an impressive musical line-up for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park Festival

Pop stars McFly will be heading to Warwick as part of Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park Festival.

The band is just one of a few acts that have been announced for the line-up for the event, which is due to take place in St Nicholas Park next year.

Earlier this week it was announced the festival would be returning to the town for a third year. It would have been a fourth but the pandemic led to the cancellation of the event in 2020.

Warwick's Pub in the Park Festival in 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The Warwick event is due to take place June 10 to 12 with music acts, top chefs, and food and stalls set up for the three days.

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia will be performing on the Friday evening, McFly will be performing on the Saturday evening and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be on stage during the Sunday.

First release tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday November 12 for a limited 72 hour run, exclusively to its newsletter subscribers.

Tom Kerridge said “What a summer that was. I had such a blast in 2021 - it was amazing to see everyone together again.

"I’ve had a sneak peek at the rest of the line-up for 2022 and it looks banging.

"We’re so excited to be bringing tasty food, incredible chefs and lush music to the towns we love, with some surprises thrown in as well… watch this space."

Chris Hughes, CEO at Brand Events, said: “After such an incredible summer, we just can’t wait to do it all over again.

"So, I’m thrilled to be announcing eight confirmed stops of our 2022 tour and just some of our amazing headline music acts.

"Our towns can expect the biggest names in food and music to take centre stage in their local parks.

"This will be next year’s biggest food and music festival so go grab your friends and family and I promise you you’re going to love it.”