Pop-up youth club and café at the Kenilworth centre this summer

A pop-up youth club and café will be held at the Kenilworth Centre in Kenilworth over the next few weeks.

The youth club, for school years 6 and 7, will be open on Thursdays August 7 and 14 from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Activities will include arts and crafts, pool, outdoor sports and table football.

Registration is required.

The summer holiday café, for children who must be supervised, will be open on July 29,30 and 31 and August 5, 6, 12,13,19,20 and 21 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.