'Poppy shop' will be returning to Leamington as the town gets ready to launch its Poppy Appeal
The 'poppy shop' will be returning to Leamington at the end of this month as the town gets ready to launch its Poppy Appeal.
The Poppy Appeal organisers and the Leamington branch of the Royal British Legion have confirmed that the shop will open in the Royal Priors shopping centre on the lower floor in the old Walnut & Weave Unit.
The popular shop helps the appeal raise thousands of pounds every year.
Pat Edgington, Poppy Appeal organiser, said: "We will be opening on Thursday/Friday October 26/27 from 11am to 3pm, and then the official opening will take place on Saturday October 28 when we will be open from 10am until 4pm every day until Remembrance Sunday. We look forward to seeing you all again this year.
"We are pleased to say that this area raised in excess of £33,000 last year, let's hope we can top that this year."