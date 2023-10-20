Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

'Poppy shop' will be returning to Leamington as the town gets ready to launch its Poppy Appeal

It will open on Thursday October 26
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 'poppy shop' will be returning to Leamington at the end of this month as the town gets ready to launch its Poppy Appeal.

The Poppy Appeal organisers and the Leamington branch of the Royal British Legion have confirmed that the shop will open in the Royal Priors shopping centre on the lower floor in the old Walnut & Weave Unit.

The popular shop helps the appeal raise thousands of pounds every year.

Most Popular
Lats year's Poppy Appeal shopLats year's Poppy Appeal shop
Lats year's Poppy Appeal shop

Pat Edgington, Poppy Appeal organiser, said: "We will be opening on Thursday/Friday October 26/27 from 11am to 3pm, and then the official opening will take place on Saturday October 28 when we will be open from 10am until 4pm every day until Remembrance Sunday. We look forward to seeing you all again this year.

"We are pleased to say that this area raised in excess of £33,000 last year, let's hope we can top that this year."

Related topics:LeamingtonRoyal British Legion