Popular butchers shop to close Leamington branch after five years in town centre due to rising electricity prices

Rowley's Butchers in Warwick Street, Leamington, will trade for the final time in the town on Saturday (March 26). Image courtesy of Google Maps.

A popular Leamington butchers shop is set to close permanently this weekend after trading for five years in the town centre due to rising electricity prices.

In a message on its Facebook page this morning (Tuesday March 22) Rowley's Butchers, the family company which owns the shop in Warwick Street, has said: "It is with great regrets that Saturday the 26th of March will be the last trading day in the Leamington shop.

"We’ve just received our new electricity prices and for Leamington alone it’s gone from £1,000 per month to just over £3,000.

"And Warwick from £650 to just under £2,000.

"It’s nearly a £40,000 increase.

"We would have to generate over £100.000 in sales just to cover the extra cost and the way Leamington town centre is going we just can’t see that happening.

"We have a brake clause in our lease that can be activated from next month and it’s the sensible option.

"It’s been a great five years and thank you so, so, so, much."

Rowley's has said it will ramp up its efforts at its long-established branch in Brook Street, Warwick.

The company added: "The Warwick shop will be opening seven days a week starting in April.

"We will also increase home deliveries.

"And for the customers who chose click and collect, we will offer you home delivery or collections from the Warwick shop."

Rowley's Butchers' owner Jamie Rowley’s family have been butchers in Warwick and Leamington for three generations.