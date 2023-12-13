Register
Popular Carols at the Castle returning to Warwick this weekend - and there's still time to grab some tickets

The event helps raise money for charity.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
The popular Carols at the Castle event is returning to Warwick this weekend - and there's still time to grab some tickets.

The concert will see an evening of carols with the choirs of St Mary’s Church leading the singing with musical support from Leamington’s Royal Spa Brass.

The popular Carols at the Castle event is returning to Warwick this weekend. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle
There will also be stalls selling seasonal refreshments.

The event this year takes place on Saturday December 16 and tickets are priced at £10 for everyone aged over 12 and £5 for children under 12.

As well as being a popular night out over the festive season, the Carols event helps to raise thousands of pounds for charities every year.

The money raised is distributed to Warwick Lions, Merlin’s Magic Wand, Rotary Club of Warwick, Royal Spa Brass and The Friends of St Mary’s Choir.

Warwick Castle also provides the venue, facilities and support free of charge, and sponsors also contribute.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/carols-at-the-castle/

