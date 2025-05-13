Popular Children's Play Village in Warwick closes with immediate effect

A view of one of the 'streets' in the play village. Photo supplied by The Play Village

A popular children’s attraction in Warwick has closed today – the business has announced today (Tuesday May 13).

On the Facebook page for the Children’s Play Village, in Hampton Road, a post says: “It is with huge sadness and regret we announce that our Play Village will close today with immediate effect.

"The hositality sector is suffering immesurably right now and sadly we have succombed to the economic and trading conditions.

"Our amazing, talented, and dedicated team have worked harder than you could ever know to keep the village going.

"We are simply heartbroken.

"We are devatsted at having no choice but to close, but we hope that the Play Village will reopen again with new owners and that visits for some guests will go ahead as planned.

"Guests with bookings will be contacted directly.

"Thank you for your support and eight wonderful years.

"It’s been an honour to welcome, host and entertain so many beautiful children and families.

"We will play our tidy up theme song with the hope that the welcome song can be ringing out in the village again soon.”

The Play Village opened in April 2018.

It was created by Shelley Corbett and Alan Gleeson from Sutton Coldfield and had been in the making for two years before it launched.

The aim was to provide an environment for both imaginative and physical play.

Children could roleplay in different jobs from florists to construction workers.

Enquiries about the closure and bookings at the site can be made to [email protected]